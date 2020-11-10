Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading Down 7.7%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.58. 1,062,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,160,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Qualigen Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualigen Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of $75.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLGN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 313,548 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

