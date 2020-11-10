Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.99 per share, for a total transaction of $874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,764,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Donald Jr. Abney sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,082 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.76 and a 200-day moving average of $213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

