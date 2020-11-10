Ratecoin (XRA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $56,383.96 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001559 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000521 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

