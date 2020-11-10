Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) – Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norbord in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.56. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Norbord alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSB. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of OSB opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Norbord has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 5,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 803,160 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the second quarter worth about $8,443,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 637.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 264,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 8.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s payout ratio is -248.65%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.