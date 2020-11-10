Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) alerts:

Shares of UFS opened at C$34.93 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of C$25.29 and a 12-month high of C$52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.64.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.58) by C$1.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.