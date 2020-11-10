Raymond James Comments on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) stock opened at C$5.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.45. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$12.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,089.13.

About Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.