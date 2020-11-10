Raymond James Comments on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Get Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) alerts:

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.68 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.40.

TSE NTR opened at C$53.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.15. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 318.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$34.80 and a 1 year high of C$65.97.

In other Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$49.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,454.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,993.84.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.