Raymond James Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) stock opened at C$185.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of C$105.93 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$192.52.

In related news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.51, for a total transaction of C$997,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,052.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.83%.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

