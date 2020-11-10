Raymond James Weighs in on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE:RUS opened at C$19.40 on Monday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.97 and a 52 week high of C$23.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 4.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 361.90%.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

