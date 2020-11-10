Raymond James Weighs in on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.20.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$38.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.00 and a 12-month high of C$44.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s payout ratio is 35.28%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

