RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives $19.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RDHL opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.70.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.