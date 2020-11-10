Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 632.33 ($8.26).

Get Redrow plc (RDW.L) alerts:

Redrow plc (RDW.L) stock opened at GBX 510.89 ($6.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 428.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 450.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82.

In other news, insider Michael Lyons acquired 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £9,839.40 ($12,855.24). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 12,565 shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.02), for a total transaction of £57,924.65 ($75,678.93).

About Redrow plc (RDW.L)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Redrow plc (RDW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow plc (RDW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.