Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 660.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

