Repligen Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Repligen in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $191.75 on Monday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.