KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $191.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Repligen has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $209.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. Repligen’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

