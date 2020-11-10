Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Green Dot Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Dot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

GDOT stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Green Dot news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $82,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,446.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $30,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $734,663 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

