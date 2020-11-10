Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for (GRT.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$81.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of (GRT.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of GRT opened at C$38.59 on Tuesday. (GRT.TO) has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

