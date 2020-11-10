Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$168.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$161.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$162.80.

IFC opened at C$138.77 on Monday. Intact Financial Co. has a one year low of C$104.81 and a one year high of C$157.65. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, with a total value of C$98,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.