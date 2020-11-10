Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Anglo American plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NGLOY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.