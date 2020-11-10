Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Masonite International Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Masonite International stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.83. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $109.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 55.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 136.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $935,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

