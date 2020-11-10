Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wayfair Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wayfair in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

W has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wayfair from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

NYSE:W opened at $235.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $59,283,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $83,443,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $921,941.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total value of $521,821.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,378,154.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 475,817 shares of company stock worth $140,524,274. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

