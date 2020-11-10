Research Analysts Set Expectations for MannKind Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNKD. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

MNKD opened at $2.44 on Monday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 61.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 59.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

