Research Analysts Set Expectations for Surmodics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $508.18 million, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 49.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

