Reviewing Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) & Its Competitors

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE: AAIC) is one of 283 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Arlington Asset Investment to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlington Asset Investment Competitors 4192 13745 12724 417 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 8.93%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arlington Asset Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -79.92% 7.27% 0.70% Arlington Asset Investment Competitors -2.87% -5.66% 1.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $123.48 million $13.74 million 3.11 Arlington Asset Investment Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 13.12

Arlington Asset Investment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arlington Asset Investment. Arlington Asset Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlington Asset Investment’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arlington Asset Investment rivals beat Arlington Asset Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

