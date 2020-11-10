Reviewing Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) & Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Blue alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue and Lululemon Athletica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A Lululemon Athletica 0 11 22 1 2.71

Lululemon Athletica has a consensus target price of $359.16, indicating a potential upside of 9.85%.

Risk & Volatility

Blue has a beta of 7.37, meaning that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica 13.94% 29.52% 17.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue and Lululemon Athletica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica $3.98 billion 10.71 $645.60 million $4.93 66.32

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Blue on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Company Profile

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; and license and supply arrangements, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce site. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 491 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.