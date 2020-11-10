Rezolute (OTCMKTS:RZLTD) vs. Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Critical Survey

Rezolute (OTCMKTS:RZLTD) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute has a beta of 4.37, suggesting that its share price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 3.93, suggesting that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolute and Cogent Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolute N/A -153.46% -111.71% Cogent Biosciences -96.84% -87.78% -52.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rezolute and Cogent Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolute 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cogent Biosciences has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential downside of 62.69%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than Rezolute.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Rezolute shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rezolute and Cogent Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolute N/A N/A -$20.33 million N/A N/A Cogent Biosciences $22.50 million 18.97 -$31.83 million ($1.04) -9.66

Rezolute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cogent Biosciences.

Summary

Cogent Biosciences beats Rezolute on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It also develops RZ402, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies. The company was founded by Charles Wilson and Dario Campana in March 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.