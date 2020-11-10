Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.75 ($110.29).

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €71.30 ($83.88) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Rheinmetall AG has a 1-year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1-year high of €109.30 ($128.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -614.66.

About Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F)

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

