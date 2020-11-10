Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €93.75 ($110.29).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €71.30 ($83.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -614.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is €72.60 and its 200 day moving average is €73.54. Rheinmetall AG has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52 week high of €109.30 ($128.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

