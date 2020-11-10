RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 9.3%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $264.40 and last traded at $267.01. 2,318,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,227,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.71 and its 200-day moving average is $272.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -234.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $14,436,468.43. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 3,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.77, for a total transaction of $948,156.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,633,144.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,846 shares of company stock valued at $50,031,422. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 159.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $285,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

