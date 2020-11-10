Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (ETR:ADS) a €310.00 Price Target

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been given a €310.00 ($364.71) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €276.67 ($325.49).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €298.80 ($351.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €276.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €248.98. adidas has a 12 month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 12 month high of €317.45 ($373.47).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

