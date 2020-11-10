Royal Bank of Canada Increases Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $106.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

LBLCF opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $55.05.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.