Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

RGLD stock opened at $120.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

