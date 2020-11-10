Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.88 million. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,454,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.