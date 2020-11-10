RSM US Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.99 and a 200-day moving average of $247.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

