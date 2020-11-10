RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $11.06 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.