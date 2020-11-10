Ruff Market Cap Achieves $3.68 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. Ruff has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $440,145.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00184634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.01040115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

