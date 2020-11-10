Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabre’s recently reported third-quarter 2020 results reflect that the company is moving toward stabilization after severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic crisis. Additionally, optimism over a potential vaccine for COVID-19 and an uptick in economic activities, as lockdown measures are now starting to ease, could result in faster-than-expected recovery in its operating performances. The year-over-year slump in the company’s gross bookings and reservation-system transactions has slowed down in the third quarter, which is encouraging. Nonetheless, Sabre’s near-term prospects look gloomy given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition are perpetual headwinds. Moreover, high debt level, low cash balance, and pricing pressure are added concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SABR. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabre will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sabre by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 184,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 131.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sabre by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 28.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

