Sageworth Trust Co Has $58,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,145,000 after buying an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

