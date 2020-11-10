Sageworth Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,333,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after buying an additional 3,307,291 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,154,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

