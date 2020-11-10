Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAIA. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.25.

SAIA opened at $169.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $176.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,640 shares of company stock worth $896,136 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 662.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

