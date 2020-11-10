SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Down 9.1%

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) was down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.26 and last traded at $41.29. Approximately 1,796,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,443,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.51 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,722,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.