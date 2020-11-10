Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €18.50 Price Target for Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01)

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €18.50 ($21.76) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.51 ($30.02).

Uniper SE (UN01.F) stock opened at €27.82 ($32.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. Uniper SE has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €30.88 ($36.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.58.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

