Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (SIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$84.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.40 million.

SIS stock opened at C$14.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.79 million and a P/E ratio of 25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.48. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$16.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.75.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,317,500.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

