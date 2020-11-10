Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.00 ($8.24).

SHA stock opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Monday. Schaeffler AG has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.17.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F)

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

