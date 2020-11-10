Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.00 ($8.24).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Monday. Schaeffler AG has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.52 and its 200 day moving average is €6.17.

About Schaeffler AG (SHA.F)

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

