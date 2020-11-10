Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 799,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 440,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.