Select Energy Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Select Energy Services in a report released on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

WTTR opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $400.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.