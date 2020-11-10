Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

SIGI opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 447,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

