SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $559,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

