SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.54. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 253.67% and a negative net margin of 4,476.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SNES stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.